Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.94 price objective for the company.

Shares of BNR stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of -1.59. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

