Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the September 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Bunzl stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.70. 759,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.41. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $37.89.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 46.92%.

BZLFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BNP Paribas cut Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,369.50.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

