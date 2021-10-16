Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the September 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Bunzl stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.70. 759,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.41. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $37.89.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 46.92%.
About Bunzl
Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.
