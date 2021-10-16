BSClaunch Price Tops $0.13 (BSL)

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. One BSClaunch coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded up 40% against the dollar. BSClaunch has a total market cap of $255,832.43 and $195,486.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00069899 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00074792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00110608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,497.58 or 0.99786079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.81 or 0.06345693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002653 BTC.

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSClaunch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSClaunch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSClaunch using one of the exchanges listed above.

