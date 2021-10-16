Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Takes Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthpoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Sirius XM by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 136,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.35.

SIRI stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.