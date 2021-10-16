Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 55 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,763.48, for a total transaction of $2,003,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total value of $18,766,866.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,177,585.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,003 shares of company stock valued at $57,382,197 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMG opened at $1,830.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,876.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,635.11. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,172.29 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.05, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Loop Capital began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price objective (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,646.00 to $1,790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,882.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

