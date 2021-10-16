Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $251.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $180.78 and a 12 month high of $255.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.14.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

