Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $102.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.51. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $73.57 and a twelve month high of $104.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

