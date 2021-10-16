Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Invests $113,000 in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,254,000 after acquiring an additional 376,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 152.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 287,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,830,000 after acquiring an additional 173,644 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 108.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,205,000 after purchasing an additional 153,257 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,578,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,521,000 after purchasing an additional 106,692 shares during the period.

LIT stock opened at $85.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.59. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $87.20.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

