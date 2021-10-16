Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 47.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,066,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,752,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $197.38 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $141.20 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.37 and a 200-day moving average of $196.01.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.