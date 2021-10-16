Brokers Set Expectations for Vimeo, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vimeo in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VMEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vimeo from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

VMEO stock opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63. Vimeo has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $96.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.78 million.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

