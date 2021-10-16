Brokerages Set Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Target Price at $6.23

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.23.

WIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIT. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Wipro in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WIT traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $9.91. 2,029,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,941. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. Wipro has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

