Brokerages Set Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target at $32.10

Shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ TWKS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 189,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,870. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

Turing Company Profile

