Brokerages Set State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Target Price at $94.25

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.25.
A number of research firms have issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.
Shares of State Street stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $92.73. 3,814,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,499. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.81 and its 200 day moving average is $85.99. State Street has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $94.64.
In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.5% during the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 107,222 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in State Street by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,128,000 after buying an additional 363,464 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
