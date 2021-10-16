Brokerages Set State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Target Price at $94.25

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $92.73. 3,814,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,499. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.81 and its 200 day moving average is $85.99. State Street has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.5% during the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 107,222 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in State Street by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,128,000 after buying an additional 363,464 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

