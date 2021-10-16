Brokerages Set Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Target Price at $63.00

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SON shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.30. 458,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.85. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 19,611.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 31.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.6% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 99,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 57.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.