Brokerages Set Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Target Price at $42.96

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRRWF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRRWF opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $29.20.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

