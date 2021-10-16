Brokerages Set Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) PT at $27.40

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $102,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 21,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $263,250.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,562.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

MRSN stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $609.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

