Brokerages Set Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) PT at $27.40

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.40.
Several research analysts have recently commented on MRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.
In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $102,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 21,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $263,250.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,562.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MRSN stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $609.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
