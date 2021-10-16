Brokerages Set Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) PT at $60.65

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.55.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after purchasing an additional 290,090 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,960,328,000 after purchasing an additional 709,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.46. The company had a trading volume of 25,223,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,537,938. The company has a market capitalization of $220.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average is $56.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

