Brokerages Set Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Price Target at $22.75

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

EOSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of EOSE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.56. 196,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $673.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 557,635 shares of company stock worth $7,725,095 over the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

