Brokerages Set Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) PT at $321.53

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $321.53.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $301.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,958,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $215.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.24 and its 200-day moving average is $279.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Danaher by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Danaher by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Danaher by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $619,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in Danaher by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

