Brokerages Set Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Price Target at $13.00

Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXLA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.81. 40,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,248. Axcella Health has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.67.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 129.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 89,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter worth $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 51.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter worth $142,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.