Brokerages Expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will post sales of $10.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.66 million to $11.87 million. Yatra Online reported sales of $5.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year sales of $45.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $47.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $79.88 million, with estimates ranging from $70.06 million to $86.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

YTRA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,237. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $123.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YTRA. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 190.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,903,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,313 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 14.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,435,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 181,606 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 2,159.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 70,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.