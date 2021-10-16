Brokerages Expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Tufin Software Technologies reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 733.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 million.

TUFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,269,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 4,420.0% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 809,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 791,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 45,656 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC raised its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 482,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 193,859 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 225,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,478. The company has a market cap of $358.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.58. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $20.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

