Brokerages Expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.27 Billion

Brokerages expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to announce sales of $8.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.01 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported sales of $8.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year sales of $36.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.90 billion to $36.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $40.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.25 billion to $41.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $599.55.

NYSE TMO opened at $582.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $568.00 and its 200 day moving average is $514.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

