Brokerages Expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) to Announce $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty One analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $1.99. Shopify reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $8.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $13.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shopify.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,424.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $177.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 52 week low of $875.00 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,460.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,362.17.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.