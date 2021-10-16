Brokerages expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion.

PAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of PAA stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. 3,290,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,575,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,096,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 621,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 17,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 457,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

