Brokerages Expect Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 129.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBI. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 620,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 206,608 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,395,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 55,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 941,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

PBI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,424,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

