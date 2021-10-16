Brokerages Expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. Masonite International reported earnings of $2.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $8.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Masonite International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Masonite International by 215.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,212,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOOR opened at $110.83 on Friday. Masonite International has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $132.22. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.59.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

