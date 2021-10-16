Brokerages Expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraFect’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). ContraFect posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,297,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in ContraFect by 4.2% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,972,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ContraFect by 8.8% in the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 136,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after buying an additional 28,408 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 65,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,821. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.86. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.63.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

