Brokerages Expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraFect’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). ContraFect posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ContraFect.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,297,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in ContraFect by 4.2% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,972,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ContraFect by 8.8% in the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 136,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after buying an additional 28,408 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 65,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,821. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.86. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.63.
About ContraFect
ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.
