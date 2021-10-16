Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to Announce $1.09 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.97. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.85.

TBK traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.50. 183,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,787. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $40.12 and a 1 year high of $110.13. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $541,115.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,004. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,945,000 after buying an additional 100,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after purchasing an additional 151,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,045,000 after purchasing an additional 167,858 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,215,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 439,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

