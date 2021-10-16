Brokerages Anticipate Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.28). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3,300%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. 793,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,109. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,788,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,644,000 after acquiring an additional 221,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after acquiring an additional 422,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after acquiring an additional 351,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,664,000 after acquiring an additional 80,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after purchasing an additional 143,240 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

