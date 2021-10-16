Brokerages Anticipate Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to report $132.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.87 million and the highest is $150.00 million. Orion Group reported sales of $189.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $583.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $538.92 million to $604.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $645.98 million, with estimates ranging from $541.00 million to $695.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $145.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.95 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of ORN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.66. 63,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,600. The firm has a market cap of $144.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Group in the third quarter worth $156,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 86.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 78.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 69,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.