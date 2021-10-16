Brokerages Anticipate Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Post Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $1.92. Dover posted earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of DOV opened at $165.11 on Friday. Dover has a 52-week low of $108.00 and a 52-week high of $176.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Dover by 334.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

