Brokerages Anticipate Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 106,928 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 93,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.57. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

