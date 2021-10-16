Brokerages Anticipate Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Post Earnings of $4.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will post earnings per share of $4.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.45 and the lowest is $3.48. Cummins reported earnings of $3.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $16.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.16 to $16.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $18.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.12 to $20.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.31.

CMI stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $238.28. 673,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,167. Cummins has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Cummins by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cummins by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

