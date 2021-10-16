Brokerages Anticipate CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.14. CAE posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.68 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CAE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 39,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CAE by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in CAE by 2.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,118. CAE has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

