Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in IQVIA by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after buying an additional 59,006 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 2,480.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV opened at $248.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.72 and its 200 day moving average is $240.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.65 and a 12-month high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IQV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.89.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

