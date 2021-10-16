Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases Shares of 40,121 AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $27.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 0.83.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $291,808.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

