Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $645,000 in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $71.08 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

