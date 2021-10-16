Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires New Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 161.0% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 26,110.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,371,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,650,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,246,000 after purchasing an additional 92,345 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $252.63 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $10,964,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,086,594.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total transaction of $31,615.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,783 shares of company stock valued at $38,565,550 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.