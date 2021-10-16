BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,823,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,981 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $111,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,329,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,943 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,756,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,660 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 5,362,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,300,000 after purchasing an additional 650,410 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,648 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,090,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,191 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $54.85. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.79.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.