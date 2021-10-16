Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 64,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CASH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 80.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,884 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 274.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 317,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 3,726.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 170,650 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 246.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 139,400 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CASH. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.48 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

