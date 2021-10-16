Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.07. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.67 million. Analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

