Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 760 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,470 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of South State worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in South State by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,926,000 after purchasing an additional 571,417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in South State by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,879,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,645,000 after purchasing an additional 250,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in South State by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,462,000 after purchasing an additional 183,931 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in South State by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 775,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,912,000 after purchasing an additional 143,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in South State by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 933,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,268,000 after purchasing an additional 140,919 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get South State alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $77.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $53.07 and a 52-week high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that South State Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens cut shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.