Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,453 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

