Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $587,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. Analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

