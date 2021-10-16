Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,954 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,916 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Parke Bancorp worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 63.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 36.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $36,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $36,208.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,956 shares of company stock valued at $186,712. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $270.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

Parke Bancorp Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.