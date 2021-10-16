Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 3,217 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACHC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 42,393 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Shares of ACHC opened at $56.89 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

