Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to C$1.60 at CIBC

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BDRBF. Cowen raised shares of Bombardier from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.35 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. ATB Capital reissued a buy rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$1.95 to C$2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.35 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.16.

Shares of BDRBF stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

