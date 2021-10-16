Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives C$1.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBD.B shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$1.15 to C$2.35 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.37. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$2.28. The firm has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.81.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

