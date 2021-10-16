Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.82% of Boise Cascade worth $18,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.7% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Shares of BCC opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.37. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.98.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.